HAMPDEN – Linda Louise Sanders, 74, of Hampden passed away at home with her family on June 14, 2023 after a long illness. She was born April 2, 1949 in Portland, the daughter of Myron Vernon and Dorina Alida (Petitpas) Sanders.

Linda graduated from Casco High School in 1968. After graduation, she served in the U.S. Air Force, stationed in the Philippines, from April 24, 1969, to April 23, 1973, during the Vietnam War. Once she returned home, she started a career in the beauty industry where she worked 48 years before her retirement. During this time she owned and operated her own beauty salon for over 30 years.

Linda loved life and took great pleasure in spending time with her family and friends. Her kindness and generosity knew no bounds. Linda also enjoyed spending time outdoors in her gardens and putting a paint brush to canvas to reimagine works of art she loved.

Linda is survived by her daughter, Jeana Hulsey and her husband, Peter, of Hampden; grandsons, Aidan and Lliam Hulsey of Hampden; sisters, Jessie A. Gain of Westbrook, and Judy M. Jewell of Pennellville, N.Y.; four nephews, David Sanders, Dan Currier, David Gain, and Michael John Sanders. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by brothers, Myron Sanders Jr. and Johnnie Sanders; nephew, James Currier.

A memorial service will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, July 8, 2023 at Brookings-Smith, 133 Center Street, Bangor, Maine.

Condolences to the family may expressed at BrookingsSmith.com.

