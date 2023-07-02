COPLIN PLANTATION — A Massachusetts woman was killed Saturday afternoon when thrown from an all-terrain vehicle in Coplin Plantation, according to the Maine Warden Service.
Abigail Divoll, 25, of Royalston, Mass., was a passenger in a side-by-side ATV driven by Matthew Tolman, 26, of Hubbardston, Mass.
The two were in the lead ATV in a group of three ATVs when Divoll and Tolman’s ATV hit a washout on the trail and the couple lost control.
Tolman was also thrown from the ATV and suffered a serious head injury.
The Maine Warden Service was notified at about 12:45 p.m. of the crash on an ATV trail near Quill Hill Road in Coplin Plantation in Franklin County.
Tolman was flown from the scene in a LifeFlight of Maine helicopter to Maine Medical Center in Portland.
Neither Divoll or Tolman was wearing a helmet, according to rescue workers, who said speed and alcohol might have been factors in the crash.
The crash remained under investigation Sunday.
