KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Nicky Lopez matched a career high with four RBI, Maikel Garcia and Bobby Witt Jr. drove in two runs apiece, and the Kansas City Royals romped to a 9-1 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday to finally wrap up a series win.

The Royals had been winless in their past 12 series to tie the second-longest stretch in franchise history.

Brady Singer (5-7) played a big part in it from the mound, allowing one run on three hits and four walks over seven innings.

The Royals took the lead off Tony Gonsolin (4-3) in the second on a single by Garcia, who also had a career-best four hits, and then knocked the right-hander from the game in the fourth, when they scored three more to pull away.

CARDINALS 5, YANKEES 1: Jordan Montgomery beat the Yankees for the second time since they traded him last summer, pitching St. Louis to a win at home.

On a day Yankees Manager Aaron Boone was ejected for the fifth time this season, Montgomery (6-7) allowed an unearned run, two hits and three walks in 6 2/3 innings. He held New York hitless until Gleyber Torres doubled with two outs in the sixth.

Advertisement

NATIONAL LEAGUE

BRAVES 6, MARLINS 3: Ozzie Albies’ two-run homer in the fifth gave Atlanta the lead and the host Braves overcame an early two-run deficit to beat Miami for their 16th win in 17 games.

The Braves won their eighth straight and completed a three-game sweep to extend their lead over second-place Miami in the NL East to nine games. Atlanta has won 10 in a row at home and 23 of 26 overall.

REDS 4, PADRES 3: Pinch-hitter Tyler Stephenson broke an eighth-inning tie with a two-run homer that sent Cincinnati to a win at home.

Spencer Steer also had a two-run homer and rookie Andrew Abbott struck out a career-high 12 in 7 2/3 innings for the surprising young Reds, who remained tied with Milwaukee atop the NL Central.

Ha-Seong Kim and Fernando Tatis Jr. hit back-to-back homers in the eighth to tie it 2-all, but the disappointing Padres lost for the 10th time in 13 games.

Advertisement

BREWERS 6, PIRATES 3: William Contreras hit a go-ahead, three-run homer in the third inning, and visiting Milwaukee beat Pittsburgh to win its third straight series.

Colon Rea (5-4) won his second straight start, allowing two runs and five hits in a season-high 6 2/3 innings. With runners on second and third in the fifth, he retired Andrew McCutchen on an inning-ending groundout.

NATIONALS 5, PHILLIES 4: Stone Garrett hit a grand slam, Jeimer Candelario added a solo shot and reliever Kyle Finnegan pitched out of late-inning jams that helped Washington win at Philadelphia.

The Nationals took 2 of 3 from the defending National League champions and finished 6-3 on a nine-game, 10-day trip. .

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ORIOLES 2, TWINS 1: Closer Jhoan Duran forced in the tie-breaking run when he hit rookie Jordan Westburg with a pitch n the eighth inning, enabling host Baltimore to stop a four-game skid.

Advertisement

The Orioles had gone 20 straight innings without a run and were poised to be swept for the first time this season before coming back from a 1-0 deficit in the eighth.

Duran struck out Gunnar Henderson before successive singles by Adley Rutschman, Anthony Santander and Aaron Hicks tied the score. After an intentional walk loaded the bases, Duran (2-3) plunked Westburg with a fastball to give the Orioles their first lead in the three-game series.

NOTES

ATHLETICS: The Oakland Athletics activated left-hander Richard Lovelady from the 15-day injured list before Sunday’s game against the Chicago White Sox.

Last-place Oakland also optioned lefty Kyle Muller to Triple-A Las Vegas. The 25-year-old Muller is 1-4 with a 7.79 ERA in 11 starts this season.

ANGELS: Infielder Brandon Drury was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left shoulder contusion.

Advertisement

The team also recalled infielder Andrew Velazquez from Triple-A Salt Lake.

TWINS: The Minnesota Twins placed infielder Royce Lewis on the 10-day injured list with a left oblique strain and recalled José Miranda from Triple-A St. Paul.

CARDINALS: The St. Louis Cardinals placed right-hander Drew VerHagen on the 15-day injured list with a right hip impingement and recalled left-hander JoJo Romero from Triple-A Memphis.

ROCKIES: The Colorado Rockies optioned reliever Peter Lambert to Triple-A Albuquerque and called up pitcher Fernando Abad from Triple-A.

Colorado also designated infielder Connor Kaiser for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster.

PHILLIES: The Phillies recalled first baseman Darick Hall from Triple-A Leigh Valley and sent infielder Kody Clemens to Triple-A.

Advertisement

DODGERS: Ace Clayton Kershaw showed some progress while playing catch before Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Royals, but Manager Dave Roberts remains uncertain whether the three-time Cy Young winner will make his next start.

In fact, Roberts said that Kershaw could start Monday against Pittsburgh, push his start back a couple of days or even go on the injured list with some tenderness in his shoulder that he first felt after last week’s outing against Colorado.

MARLINS: The Miami Marlins added a fresh arm to their bullpen by recalling right-hander Jeff Lindgren from Triple-A Jacksonville.

Right-hander George Soriano, who allowed no hits in 3 2/3 scoreless innings against the Braves on Saturday, was optioned to Jacksonville.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »