CLEARWATER BEACH, Fla. / PORTLAND – Aspacia Poulis, 95, passed away peacefully on May 21, 2023, surrounded by her children.

She was born in Limnos, Greece to parents Vasilios and Maria Michaelides. Aspacia lived through the Nazi occupation of her village as a young girl.

She immigrated to the United States as a young woman, excited to embrace her new life. She was devoted to her Greek Orthodox faith and was a proud member of St. Demetrios of Jamaica, N.Y. and Holy Trinity of Portland.

Aspacia loved cooking for her family and tending to her garden. She volunteered at her church’s Greek festival until she was in her late 80s and liked her desserts ‘not too sweet.’ She was happiest when surrounded by her children and grandchildren.

She was predeceased in life by her spouse, Tony Poulis; and siblings, John, Athanasios, Constantine, and Stella; proud mother of children, Demetri Poulis, M.D., Urania (Paul) Poulis Avery, Ph.D., and Stella (Guy) Hernandez; proud grandmother to Lindsay Poulis, Emily Poulis, Nicholas Avery and Kai Hernandez.

