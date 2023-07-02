BRUNSWICK – Carolyn Ann Welch, of Brunswick, died on June 3, 2023 at home.

She was born March 22, 1937 in Columbus, Ohio to Earl and Lillian Johnson Welch.

She is survived by her son, Brian McTeague, his wife Alison Hannukaine, and their son Chase Martin of Olympia, Wash.; her sister and brother-in-law, Sandy and Jerry Parsons of Virginia Beach, Va.; nieces Kathleen Parsons Knoll and Shelly Parsons Bradley, and their families; and cousin, Craig Welch of Delaware, Ohio.

With a quick wit, keen eye, and contagious passion for new experiences, Carolyn shared joy, comfort, and kindness with all who knew and loved her.

A wonderfully kind, loving and attentive daughter, sister, mother and friend, Carolyn’s zest for life inspired and touched so many. She is dearly missed and remembered fondly.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Grange in Brunswick on Aug. 2.

Please visit https://www.funeralalternatives.net/obituaries.php for Carolyn’s full obituary.