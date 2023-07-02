SACO – Elizabeth “Betsy” Draper Sagle Slap died peacefully at the age of 90, early on June 7, 2023. Betsy lived a rich and full life.

She grew up in Hagerstown, Md. where she was a bright star who was the head cheer leader and had leading roles in her high school productions. She was inspired to attend nursing school and graduated from Philadelphia General Hospital in 1954. While a nursing student, she met her beloved husband of 68 years, Dr. Joseph William Slap, M.D. on a tennis court when he gallantly defended her tennis playing one day.

Betsy and Joseph settled on the Main Line outside of Philadelphia, Pa. where they raised their four children. Betsy was a devoted mother, actively participating in her children’s education and supporting them in all of their varied interests.

A wonderful hostess and gourmet chef, she was known for her dinner parties, and particularly for the annual Slap Christmas party which featured fabulous foods and champagne, as well as a gigantic Christmas tree decorated with Betsy’s handmade and whimsical collection of ornaments.

Betsy was an avid reader and shared her love of literature and reading with her children and grandchildren. She had a phenomenal memory and often recited poetry and sang songs she had learned years earlier. Her interest in history and antiques led her to create a notable collection of antique paper dolls and children’s books.

She loved to travel and enjoyed trips to France, England and Russia. Wherever Betsy went she lit up the room with her vibrant energy. As one friend put it at her passing, it is hard to imagine a world in which Betsy is not.

Survivors include Robert Slap and Nancy of Center Sandwich, N.H. and their children and stepchildren, Michael, Lindsay, Annie and Brittany; Lee Slap and Laurie Ann of Belmont, Mass. and their children, William, Andrew and Thomas; Ted Slap and Lisa of Chesterfield, Mo. and their child, Andy; Laura Slap-Shelton and Stephen Doane of Kennebunk and their children and stepchildren, Melanie, Patrick and Ashley; as well as her great-grandchildren, Brooklyn and Bryson; and her niece and nephew, Leslie Jarvis and Philip Sagle.

A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 8 at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk. Burial will follow at the Hope Cemetery, Kennebunk.

Donations in Betsy Slap’s honor can be made to Reading is Fundamental

or a similar literacy group.