YARMOUTH – Eugenie “Jean” Francis Hampton, 89, of Yarmouth, passed away on June 14, 2023.
A private fall burial is planned at Pine Grove Cemetery in Topsfield, Mass. This will be joint ceremony with the interment of her husband (Richard Lyle Hampton).
Arrangements by Lindquist Funeral Home Yarmouth. For the full obituary and to share fond memories and expressions of sympathy with the Hampton family, please visit http://www.LindquistFuneralHome.com.
Donations may be made in her memory to the American Diabetes Association.
