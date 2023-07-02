PORTLAND – James Patrick Blanchard, 77, loving and devoted husband and father of three children, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, June 26, 2023.

James “Jim” was born on Dec. 2, 1945, in Hell’s Kitchen, New York to Frank and Ida Blanchard where he was raised with his cousin (recognized as his big brother), Art Girard – until the age of 2, when his combined family moved to Portland. Jim attended and graduated from Deering High School then Northeastern Business School. Jim went on to earn an associate’s degree in Business Administration at the University of Southern Maine.

Jim met his wife of 55 years, Jane Havener in 1963 and together, they raised three daughters, Melissa, Jane, and Karen. Jim’s career focused primarily on cars, beginning with his first business, Deering Auto Sales, then transitioned into the auto body business and a variety of other car industry roles. Early in 1990, Jim became well-known for his business, Atlantic Standard Molding, a manufacturer and supplier of clay poker chips for casinos and famous actors worldwide.

Jim was intelligent and had a myriad of interests to include beekeeping, aquarium creation, ancestry research, music, gardening, antiquing, history, movies, casinos, cigars, and cars.

Jim is fondly remembered for his warm smile and his full body laugh; for the remarkable way he planned his days to ensure he spent time with and spoke to everyone; for his early morning breakfast get-togethers at Rivers Edge Deli, CeCe’s Diner, or Becky’s Diner; for his coffee time with Art, a twice daily ritual that included family or anyone who wanted to join in; for the way he called us “dear” or “hun”; and for his unrelenting devotion to his family.

To everyone, Jim was a man of integrity and enjoyable to be around. To his family, Jim was a pillar of strength, and the central point of his family’s lives. He was loyal, dependable, and selfless. He was Dad, Papa, teacher, cheerleader, counselor, and most of all – a best friend to his wife, children, and grandchildren. To his cousin, Art, he was a brother who shared an unbreakable bond and admiration for one another.

Jim was preceded in death by his son, Benjamin; parents; and son-in-law, Glen Dyer.

Jim is survived by his wife; daughters; grandchildren, Joel, Morgan, Gregory, and Brayden, and his companion; cousin and brother, Art (and family).

The family invites you to a service at 1 p.m. followed by a visitation until 4 p.m., on Thursday, July 6 at Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland.

Please visit http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com to sign Jim’s online guest book.

In lieu of cut flower arrangements,

the family requests that garden plants be offered for his daughters to plant and remember him by.