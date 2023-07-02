WELLS – Janine Thierry Myers was born Jan. 27, 1936 to Rose and Fernand Thierry. She was raised in Newton, Mass. with her younger sisters Claudette Thierry Midgley and Elyse Thierry. She completed a B.A. at Boston University in 1958.

Shortly after, Janine married Leslie Myers and they were together until he passed away in 2004. They raised two children, Daniel Leslie Raymond Myers and Monique Rose Myers, in Portland. Janine’s family was the focus of her life.

Professionally, she worked many years for the Small Business Development Center at the University of Southern Maine. In recent years she lived in Kennebunk and spent winters in Santa Barbara, Calif. where she delighted in caring for her grandson. She is lovingly remembered and missed.

In lieu of flowers please consider supporting the American Brain

Foundation.