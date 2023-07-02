BRUNSWICK – Marguerite “Rita” Bucklin, 84, of Durham, passed away peacefully on June 27, 2023 in Brunswick. She was born on April 5, 1939 to Clyde and Katherine (Tufts) Johnson.

Rita spent much of her childhood on Wolfe’s Neck in Freeport and attended Freeport schools. On Sept. 17, 1955 she married Everett “Bucky” Bucklin, and she and Bucky soon started their family of three boys in a small house they built in Durham. Outgrowing that house, she moved her family to a farmhouse in Durham where she and Bucky enjoyed 35 years together tending to animals and vegetable gardens until Bucky’s death in 2004. Rita continued to live in and maintain the farmhouse up until a few weeks before her death.

Rita enjoyed the many years spent with Bucky and family on the ocean at their camp on Flying Point in Freeport, and later at their camp Down East in Steuben. Rita worked part time at L.L.Bean in Freeport when her boys were young. Later, she spent several years driving buses for the Mt. Ararat and Durham school systems. She was a past member of First Congregational Church of Durham.

Rita was predeceased by her husband, Bucky; son, Dale Bucklin; granddaughter, Sandra Bucklin and grandson, Paul Bucklin.

She is survived by son, Gary and his wife Mary of Freeport, son, Bradley of Durham; half-sisters Winnie Nadeau of Freeport and Nancy Harris of Lisbon, half-brothers Clyde Johnson Jr. of Durham and Roland Curit of Freeport; grandchildren Cynthia Mendros, Seth Bucklin and Kyle Bucklin; and great-grandchildren Tyler, Courtney, Florentia and Reagan.

At Rita’s request the interment at Harmony Grove Cemetery in Durham will be private.

You may leave your condolences or share your memories at http://www.crosmanfuneralhome.com

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous