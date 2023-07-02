TOPSHAM – Mary Abigail Mott was born to Louis F. and Margaret Ayers Eaton on June 8, 1929 in Brockton, Mass. She grew up in Woonsocket, R.I. Following in the footstep of her mother, Margaret Ayers Eaton, Abbie graduated from Wellesley College in 1951. Soon after, she married Bill Sawyer and moved to Acton, Mass. where they had three children, William David, Constance, and Faith.
Abbie Eaton and Bruce Mott were sweethearts in high school who
rekindled their relationship in 1979. They married in 1980 and moved to Brunswick shortly afterwards.
Mary Abigail leaves behind her beloved husband, Bruce; as well as three children; one granddaughter, Maija; and one great-granddaughter, Autumn.
To offer condolences and share fond memories please visit http://www.brackettfh.com to view Mary’s online memorial.
