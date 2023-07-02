NAPLES, Fla. / GRAY – Orville Thomas Swett , 99, of Naples. Fla. and 9 Swett Dr., Gray, passed away peacefully on April 17, 2023, three days after his wife passed and five days after their 81st wedding anniversary.

Orville was born on May 6, 1923 in Rumford. Orville was the third of four children. He was the son of Fred W. Swett and Hazel Pollard Swett. He married his high school sweetheart, Shirley Ruth Howard, on April 12, 1942. They have three children.

Orville attended schools in Rumford and Washington, Maine. Graduating from Washington High School in 1941. He and his father moved to Portland to work in the New England Shipyard building Liberty Ships, he became a 1st class ship fitter.

In March 1943 he received “Greetings” from “Uncle Sam” and enlisted in the Army. He was sent to Fort McLellan for basic training and then on to Camp Shelby, attached to the 69th division and then on to Fort Meade and his mission overseas.

At the outbreak of WWII and after basic training, Orville was assigned to the Army, 3`d InfantryDivision as BAR Automatic Rifleman, Private First Class. He served in Africa, Sicily and Anzio. He was wounded in action on (Italy) Anzio Beachhead on Jan. 26, 1944. In June he was sent to Cushing General Hospital, Massachusetts and on to the Marine Hospital, Portland, for numerous months of rehab due to a severe head injury. He had a metal plate inserted in his skull for protection to his skull and brain. After his hospital discharge and several months to years of rehab he entered the workforce Bausch and Lomb Optical Company where he worked for 22 years and became a First Class Optician. He and his wife, Shirley, opened Casco Bay Optical Company in Portland and after two years, became manager of Pearl Optical in Portland for 10-plus years.

Orville received numerous citations and medals including, The Purple Heart, The Bronze Star, The Invasion Arrow and Theatre OperationStar for Anzio, The European Theatre Citation, The Presidential Unit Award for Anzio, the Presidential WWII medal and the African Campaign Medal. In December 2008 he was awarded the State of Maine Silver Star Honorable Service medal.

On April 19, 2013 he was presented with The Outstanding Volunteer Award for his many years of service by his chapter of the Military Order of the Purple Heart Volusia (Florida) County Chapter 316. On June 7, 2013 he was selected by the awards committee from the State of Florida MOPH to receive the Jonas Jacobsen Award for Volunteerism.

He was active in many organizations, DAV Chapter of Ormond Beach, MOPH #316 Daytona Beach as Judge Advocate, Member of the Cumberland Lodge #12 in New Gloucester, American Legion and VFW. Orville was a 32nd Master Mason of Kora Shrine in Lewiston and a member of the Gray Kiwanis Club. While a member of the Kiwanis Club he was chairman of the awards committee for presentations of Monogramed Jackets for Pennell Institute’s 1961 High School State Basketball Champions, of which his son, Gary, was an outstanding player.

As a “snowbird” he always wanted to “give back” to disable veterans. He went to the William V Chappell Jr VA Clinic in Daytona Beach, Fla. and asked to volunteer. He was the ft VA disabled volunteer, one day per week led to five for the past 40 years. He has given over 40,000 hours of volunteer time. He worked in the eye clinic and had the clinic dedicated to him for his many unselfish commitments and exceptional optical knowledge. His commendation plaque hangs in the eye clinic. He had also volunteered at the Emory Bennett Nursing Home for 10 years, fixing veterans eyeglasses and listening to war stories they all wanted to share.

Orville was honored in his hometown newspaper “The Gray News”, on Veterans Day Nov. 11, 2007. The article was written after an in depth interview by Kira Vuille-Kowing, a college student at Embry Riddle Aeronautical University entitled “A Veteran’s Story: Gray Native Lucky to be Alive”. This article detailed Orville’s life, battle wounds and recovery.

He was honored by his children and grandchildren by having a plaque placed on the “Hero’s Wall” at DiMillo’s Marina Long Wharf, Portland. His son Gary’s (USAF RETIRED) plaque is placed beside his fathers.

Clock making was one of his passions, using saw blades, auto hub caps and cast iron frying pans. He donated many of his clocks to veterans organizations for fund raising, many he just gave away to friends and fellow veterans.

Vegetable garden and raising livestock was another major interest and he and his family would raise enough livestock and vegetables to go thru the entire winter months. He continues to have his gardens long into retirement.

Orville was predeceased by his parents; his beloved wife, Shirley; a daughter, Carol Burchill of Portland; a brother, Ralph, of South Portland and a sister, Alberta Hannan of Union.

Orville is survived by a son, Gary O. and wife Jackie of Sanford and Wichita Falls, Texas, a daughter, Ruth Schofield of Portland and Miromar Lakes, Fla.; a sister, Elizabeth Grinnell of Washington; grandson, Carl Burdin and wife Ann Marie of Naples, Fla., grandson, Scott Burchill and wife Rebecca of Scarborough, and granddaughter, Stephanie Love and husband Scott of Anchorage, Alaska; great-grandchildren Jonathan, Natalia, Alexa, Mark, Anthony, Brittany and Emma; great-great-grandchildren Lola, Dominic and Grayson; many nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be July 12 at the Wilson Funeral Home, Gray from 5 to 8 p.m.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to

American Heart Assoc. or Alzheimer’s Assoc. of Maine

