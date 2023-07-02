NAPLES, Fla. – Shirley Ruth Howard Swett, 98, passed softly on April 14, 2023, two days after her 81st wedding anniversary in Naples, Fla.

Shirley was the wife of Orville T. Swett of Gray; Port Orange and Naples, Fla.

Shirley was born in Rockland on Aug. 4, 1924 to Henry Herbert Howard and Ruth Blanche Howard of Waldoboro. She was a 1941 graduate of Waldoboro High School where she was very active in sports and club activities. She was honored as Queen of her 1941 senior class.

Shirley was a very loving and kindhearted mother and lady to all that knew her. She will be remembered for her generosity and thoughtfulness throughout her entire life. She was deeply devoted to her family. She was an at home wife and mom while her children were young. She was a fantastic cook and homemaker.

As her children aged she went out into the work force. She worked for an adoption agency in Portland, as executive secretary at Ram and Co for Robert A G Monks, and she and Orville opened and owned a very successful optical business, Casco Bay Opticians in Portland.

As retirement approached, she and Orville move to Pickwick Village in Port Orange, FIa. where they made many friends. They loved to dance and could be found at all parties.

Shirley was predeceased by her parents; a daughter, Carol Burchill of Portland; two sisters, Elsie Lawson and Ednah Howard of Waldoboro.

Shirley is survived by her husband, Orville; son, Gary and wife Jackie of Sanford and Wichita Falls, Texas, daughter, Ruth Schofield of Portland and Miromar Lakes, Fla.; grandson, Carl Burdin and wife Ann Marie of Naples, Fla., grandson, Scott Burchill and wife Rebecca of Scarborough, granddaughter, Stephanie Love and husband Scott of Anchorage, Alaska; great-grandchildren, Jonathan, Natalia, Alexa, Mark, Anthony Brittany and Emma; great-great-grandchildren Lola, Dominic and Grayson; many nieces and nephew.

Memorial services will be held July 12 at Wilson Funeral Home, Gray from 5 to 8 p.m.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Dementia/Alzheimers Assoc. of Maine