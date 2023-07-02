PORTLAND – Susan “Sue” Ann (Laythe) Higgins, passed away on June 18, 2023. Born in Burlington, Vt. on May 11, 1941, to the late Chester and Florence Laythe. Sue lived a life that was not only creative and vibrant, but also filled with love for her family, passion for her art, and dedication to the causes close to her heart.

Sue’s life was a tapestry of rich and varied experiences. After marrying her beloved husband, Willis, on Sept. 19, 1964, they lived in several different places throughout their lives, including Vermont, Michigan, Arizona, and California. Along the way, Sue worked in the development office at Stanford University and later focused her energy on her true calling as a fiber artist. She had a talent for spinning yarn, weaving, crocheting, and knitting, creating intricate and beautiful works of art that brought joy to all who saw them.

In 2001, Sue and Willis moved to Brownville and bought a historic house that was built by her great-great-great-grandfather, who founded the town. In addition to her love for art, Sue was an ardent supporter of Equality Maine and was devoted to her family.

She is survived by her husband, Willis Higgins; her sons Frank Higgins (Janet Periat) and Edward Higgins (MaryPat Hertz); and her grandchildren, Atticus Bliss and Esson Bliss.

Visiting hours celebrating Sue’s life will be held on Saturday, July 8, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 172 State St., Portland followed by a 12 p.m. memorial service at the funeral home. Please join us in celebrating Sue’s life and sharing your memories of her. You are also encouraged to leave memories and upload photos to the memorial page, where we can all come together to remember Sue’s remarkable spirit and the love she shared with us all, http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Sue’s memory to the

Equality Community Center,

P.O. Box 3587,

Portland, ME 04104; or

the charity of your choice.

