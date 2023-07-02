SACO – Winthrop “Chip” Sheedy Gray passed away on June 27, 2023, after a long illness.
He was born in Biddeford, grew up in Groton, Mass. and during his adult life, lived in southern Maine.
Chip was predeceased by his parents Eugene and Constance (Sheedy) Gray.
He is survived by his siblings Louise Ann Spiczka (Dennis), Eugene Ralph Gray Jr. (Sharon), Peter Lawrence Gray; nieces and nephews.
His service will be private.
To share a memory or leave a message of condolence please visit Chip’s Book of Memories Page at http://www.bibberfuneral.com.
Arrangements are in the care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, ME 04043.
Donations in his name may be made to
Bon Appetit Meal Program,
19 Crescent St.
Biddeford, ME 04005
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Share your condolences, kind words and remembrances below. You must be logged into the website to comment. Subscribers, please login. Not a subscriber? Register to comment for free or subscribe to support our work.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.