SACO – Winthrop “Chip” Sheedy Gray passed away on June 27, 2023, after a long illness.

He was born in Biddeford, grew up in Groton, Mass. and during his adult life, lived in southern Maine.

Chip was predeceased by his parents Eugene and Constance (Sheedy) Gray.

He is survived by his siblings Louise Ann Spiczka (Dennis), Eugene Ralph Gray Jr. (Sharon), Peter Lawrence Gray; nieces and nephews.

His service will be private.

Donations in his name may be made to

Bon Appetit Meal Program,

19 Crescent St.

Biddeford, ME 04005