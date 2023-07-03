ARLINGTON, Texas — José Abreu and Chas McCormick had back-to-back RBI doubles in the ninth inning and the second-place Houston Astros, after blowing an eight-run lead, closed out a series victory with a wild 12-11 win over the AL West-leading Texas Rangers on Monday.

Abreu and McCormick also homered earlier for Houston, which took 3 of 4 against their instate rival to move within three games of the division lead. It is the closest the Astros have been in a month after trailing by as many as 6 1/2 games.

Kyle Tucker, who hit Houston’s majors-best eighth grand slam in the second for a 6-0 lead, led off the ninth with a single against Rangers closer Will Smith (1-3), who had only his second blown save in 16 chances. Abreu and McCormack, who had a three-run triple in the eighth inning of Sunday’s 5-3 win, then followed Alex Bregman’s deep flyout with their doubles.

The Rangers had taken their only lead on Corey Seager’s sacrifice fly that made it 11-10 in the eighth, right after newly acquired reliever Aroldis Chapman pitched a perfect top of the inning for them.

BREWERS 8, CUBS 6: Newly signed Jahmai Jones hit a pinch-hit, three-run double in his first big league appearance since 2021, helping Milwaukee rally to beat visiting Chicago.

With the bases loaded and two outs in the seventh inning, Jones hit a line drive on the first pitch from reliever Anthony Kay that one-hopped off the center-field wall and scored Raimel Tapia, Christian Yelich and Owen Mill, tying the game at 6.

Milwaukee signed the 25-year-old Jones as a free agent before the game. His last appearance was with the Baltimore Orioles on Oct. 2, 2021. He also played for the Los Angeles Angels in 2020.

ASTROS: All-Star slugger Yordan Alvarez went through some outfield drills before the Astros played their series finale against the Texas Rangers, a day after he took swings in the batting cage for the first time since being sidelined by a right oblique strain nearly a month ago.

Shortstop Jeremy Peña (stiff neck) took some groundballs and was set to hit in the cage, though he missed the entire series against the AL West-leading Rangers because of neck stiffness.

When the Astros get home Tuesday after their season-long 10-game trip, right-hander José Urquidy (right shoulder inflammation) is set to throw live batting practice before their series opener against Colorado. But Manager Dusty Baker said Urquidy won’t be throwing to injured outfielder Michael Brantley (right shoulder surgery) as had been the original plan.

METS: The New York Mets have acquired right-handed reliever Trevor Gott from the Seattle Mariners in exchange for lefty Zach Muckenhirn.

New York also picked up righty Chris Flexen in the deal and immediately designated him for assignment, the team announced. Flexen, who was due $8 million this season, was designated for assignment by Seattle last week. The Mets are responsible for the $3.9 million left on his deal.

HOME RUN DERBY: Adley Rutschman of the Baltimore Orioles said he will participate in the Home Run Derby on July 10 in Seattle as he attempts to become the first catcher to win the event.

Rutschman joins a field that includes New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso, Dodgers’ star Mookie Betts, Tampa Bay’s Randy Arozarena, Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Seattle’s Julio Rodríguez.

CARDINALS: The St. Louis Cardinals signed right-handed pitcher Chen-Wei Lin, the franchise’s first player signed out of Taiwan.

The 21-year-old Lin is a native of Tainan City, Taiwan, and played college baseball at Chinese Culture University in Taipei. He pitched in nine games for the Kenosha, Wisconsin, Kingfish last summer in the collegiate league in his United States debut.

