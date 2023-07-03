Defenseman Brian Dumoulin, a venerable member of the Pittsburgh Penguins for over a decade, has joined the the Seattle Kraken, signing a two-year contract with a salary cap hit of $3.15 million.

Appearing in all 82 games during the 2022-23 season, Dumoulin – a Biddeford native – scored 25 points (one goal, 24 assists) while averaging 20:38 of ice time per contest.

During the 2012 NHL Draft, the Penguins acquired Dumoulin, then a prospect, from the Carolina Hurricanes, along with forward Brandon Sutter and the eighth-overall selection in that draft, in exchange for forward Jordan Staal. While Sutter and the pick (which was used to select defenseman Derrick Pouliot) drew most of the attention, Dumoulin wound up enjoying the longest tenure with the Penguins of any of the three players/assets that were acquired in that transaction.

Making his NHL debut during the 2013-14 season, Dumoulin rose to the Penguins’ top defensive pairing alongside All-Star Kris Letang and helped the team claim back-to-back Stanley Cup championships in 2016 and 2017.

Dumoulin, 31, just completed a six-year contract that carried a salary cap hit of $4.1 million.

FLYERS: Marc Staal is joining the Philadelphia Flyers, signing a $1.1 million contract for next season with a team embarking on a lengthy rebuilding process.

General Manager Daniel Briere announced the signing, following the Flyers’ deals over the weekend with gritty winger Garnet Hathaway and depth center Ryan Poehling. Hathaway got $4.75 million over two years and Poehling $1.4 million for one year.

RED WINGS: The Detroit Red Wings, who added more than a dozen new players through trades or free agency within the past week, put 23-year-old winger Filip Zadina on waivers. Zadina, the sixth pick in the 2018 draft, had 68 points in 190 games in Detroit since making his NHL debut.

Zadina has two years left on his contract at a salary cap hit of $1.825 million.

MAPLE LEAFS: Toronto Maple Leafs signed Max Domi to a $3 million, one-year contract. Domi joins the organization his dad, Tie, played with for more than a decade from 1995-2006.

“I’m back home, and I’m playing for the Toronto Maple Leafs, so there isn’t a bigger fan of the Leafs right now than my dad, that’s for sure,” Domi said. “It certainly makes it much easier when you’re coming home. There’s just something real special about that. It’s a big reason why I chose to sign here is I wanted to come home.”

Domi still recalls playing mini-stick hockey in the hallways of the arena in Toronto, folding towels with the equipment staff and skating on the ice as a kid thinking it would be the greatest thing in the world to play there with the Leafs.

“It’s a dream come true, it really is,” he said.

Domi is the latest of several signings by Toronto, which also added former Boston and Detroit winger Tyler Bertuzzi for $5.5 million and defenseman John Klingberg for $4.15 million for next season. The Leafs signed enforcer Ryan Reaves to a $4.05 million, three-year contract just after free agency opened Saturday.

