As a business owner, I am writing to express my strong support for ending the sale of flavored tobacco products. I firmly believe that such a measure is necessary to protect our youth from the harmful effects of these products and ensure a healthier future for our state.

Flavored tobacco products, with their enticing and sweet flavors, have long been a cause for concern. They have been cleverly marketed to attract young people, and the consequences of this strategy are evident in our state. It is crucial to acknowledge that these products can quickly lead to nicotine addiction.

As the owner of Better Fit Fitness in Standish, I understand the importance of customer preferences, but we must prioritize the well-being of our community’s youth above all else. By supporting ending the sale of flavored tobacco products, we send a clear message that we value the health and future of our children. It is our collective responsibility to create an environment where they can grow up free from the burdens of addiction and related health issues.

Maine has always been a leader in public health initiatives, and it is time for us to take a stand against the pervasive influence of flavored tobacco products on our youth.

I urge our lawmakers to support L.D. 1215, the proposed legislation to end the sale of flavored tobacco products in Maine. Let us come together to safeguard the health and well-being of our children, ensuring they have every opportunity to lead a tobacco-free and prosperous future.

Larry Scola

Standish

