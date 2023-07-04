GREEN – Izayah R. Freeman, 12, of Green, Maine passed away suddenly on June 19, 2023. He was born on March 3, 2011, at Southern Maine Medical Center in Biddeford.

Izayah loved to read, play video games, play board games, ride his bike, go snowboarding, and many other outdoor activities. He loved his pets and spending time with the people he loved. Izayah had the sweetest smile that would light up any room. He was so caring and thoughtful. Izayah recently graduated from the 6th grade with several awards at Green Central School.

He was predeceased by his great grandparents, Barbara Mack, Beverly and Robert Frazier. He is survived by his mother, Brigitte (Gorman) Freeman, fiancé Patrick Doyon and sister, Emelia Doyon of Green; his father, Derrick Freeman of South Portland. He also is survived by his grandparents, Steve and Justine Freeman of Scarborough, David and Genice Gorman of Gorham; great grandfather, Jerald Paradis of Scarborough; aunt, Melissa and uncles, Todd and Brice Freeman, uncle, Chris Gorman; cousins; and many great aunts and uncles. Izayah will continue to live in all our hearts and will be deeply missed.

Celebration of Life will be held on July 8, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Flaherty’s Farm (Barn) 123 Payne Rd, Scarborough, ME 04074.

