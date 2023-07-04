MANCHESTER, N.H. – The Most Rev. Joseph John Gerry, O.S.B., 94, who served as abbot of Saint Anselm Abbey, chancellor of Saint Anselm College and bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland, Maine, died early Sunday morning, July 2, 2023. A native of Millinocket, Maine, he was born Sept. 12, 1928, the son of the late Bernard E. and Blanche A. (McManemon) Gerry, and was one of 8 children. He was a 1945 graduate of Stearns High School in Millinocket.

Bishop Joseph was ordained to the priesthood at the Cathedral of St. Joseph in Manchester, June 12, 1954, by the Most Rev. Matthew F. Brady.

Bishop Joseph served on the philosophy faculty of Saint Anselm College and held administrative posts including both dean and chancellor of the college. He was instrumental in the foundation of the Saint Anselm College Humanities Program.

In the abbey, Bishop Joseph served as subprior and prior and was elected as the third abbot of Saint Anselm on January 6, 1972. He received the abbatial blessing from the Most Rev. Ernest J. Primeau, bishop of Manchester, in the abbey church on January 11, 1972.

Pope John Paul II appointed him auxiliary bishop of Manchester in 1986 and he was ordained a bishop on the feast of Saint Anselm of Canterbury, April 21 of that year, at Saint Joseph Cathedral by the Most Rev. Odore J. Gendron, bishop of Manchester. Three years later, on February 21, 1989, Bishop Joseph was installed as the 10th bishop of Portland at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception.

Bishop Joseph was pre-deceased by his parents and his seven siblings, Barbara, Catherine, Bernard Jr., Fr. Jude, O.S.B., Elizabeth, Nora, and Margaret.

The monastic community will receive his body at Saint Anselm Abbey Church on Wednesday, July 5, at noon, followed by calling hours in the abbey church until 9 p.m. A Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated by the Most Rev. Peter A. Libasci, D.D., bishop of Manchester, at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 6. Burial will follow in the monastic community’s cemetery located on the campus of Saint Anselm College.

