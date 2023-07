HOLLIS – Sarah Elizabeth Rodriguez, 44, of Sarah Vaughn Rd., passed away Sunday unexpectedly June 25, 2023 at the Maine Medical Center in Portland. She was born Oct. 23, 1978 in Manchester, Conn., the daughter of William and Cynthia Wormwood.

She moved to Maine at a young age and attended Saco schools and later graduated from Massebesic High School.

Sarah was a Supported Living Facilitator and a Caretaker. She recently was employed at KFI in Portland Maine

Sarah devoted her life to others and asked for nothing in return. She enjoyed pottery, crafts and cooking.

She is survived by her husband Carlos Rodriguez; her father and her mother; her two, children Aramis and Lilian “Venus” Rodriguez; and her brother Vaughn Curran.

A Celebration of life will be held on July 8, 1 to 3 p.m., Saturday at Wishing Pond Events in Dayton

Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home 13 Portland Buxton are entrusted with her services.