HOLLIS – Sarah Elizabeth Rodriguez, 44, of Sarah Vaughn Rd., passed away Sunday unexpectedly June 25, 2023 at the Maine Medical Center in Portland. ﻿She was born Oct. 23, 1978 in Manchester, Conn., the daughter of William and Cynthia Wormwood.

﻿She moved to Maine at a young age and attended Saco schools and later graduated from Massebesic High School.

﻿Sarah was a Supported Living Facilitator and a Caretaker. She recently was employed at KFI in Portland Maine

﻿Sarah devoted her life to others and asked for nothing in return. She enjoyed pottery, crafts and cooking.

She is survived by her husband Carlos Rodriguez; her father and her mother; her two, children Aramis and Lilian “Venus” Rodriguez; and her brother Vaughn Curran.

﻿A Celebration of life will be held on July 8, 1 to 3 p.m., Saturday at Wishing Pond Events in Dayton

﻿Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home 13 Portland Buxton are entrusted with her services.