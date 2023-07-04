ROCKLAND – Stephen Gary Jordan, 71, of Rockland, passed away at his home on June 17, 2023. Stephen was born on Nov. 15, 1951, in Portland to parents James Francis and Blanche Hortense (Marion) Jordan.

Stephen attended Westbrook High School. He then earned a B.S. in Geology and a Certificate from the College of Engineering from Memphis State University in 1974. He continued his educational pursuit by earning a Master of Science from Purdue University in 1976.

After moving to Alabama in the late 70’s, Stephen began teaching geology at the University of Alabama in Birmingham. In that capacity, he was frequently asked to testify in environmental court cases. His court experiences prompted him to enroll in the Cumberland School of Law at Samford University where he earned his law degree in 1988.

Stephen also taught at Jacksonville State University in Alabama and worked with the Nature Conservancy.

Upon moving back to Maine, Stephen received a teaching certificate and taught science at Camden Hills Regional High School. He also led Mock Trial events at the High School.

In addition to educational and law pursuits, Stephen was a gifted culinary artist and loved to teach others to cook. He was also an eloquent letter and story writer. A number of his stories were shown in local community publications. At the time of his passing, he was working on a novel which will unfortunately remain unfinished.

He loved college football, hiking, science fiction, Formula 1 racing, his dog, and living on the Maine coast.

Stephen was predeceased by his father James and his mother Blanche. He is survived by his brother Tom of Virginia; Missy, his beloved Flat-Coated Retriever; and many dear friends, some of whom were like an adopted family.

The family will honor Stephen’s life privately.

Hall's of Thomaston has care of the arrangements.

