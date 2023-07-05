Before free agency started with the Celtics potentially looking for depth at guard, Patrick Beverley was reportedly a target. While Beverley wasn’t necessarily going to play heavy playoff minutes, he could’ve been a cheap veteran who provided some defense and guard skills.

Beverley ended up choosing one of Boston’s division rivals instead in the 76ers. But Beverley revealed on his podcast this week that the Celtics did have some interest in bringing the guard on board and for more money than what the Sixers offered. But Beverley said the interest came with a caveat.

“I talked to representatives of mine,” Beverley said on his podcast. “It might be Philly, it might be Boston, it might be Washington. I’m going to have a little bit more money in Boston and Washington. Let’s wait on it, let’s wait on it. I tell my agent, ‘(expletive) it, pull the trigger. I’m not going to wait.’ I like (Sixers coach) Nick Nurse. Obviously, I took a paycut. But it’s never about the money. It’s always about the basketball.”

Beverley instead chose to go to the Sixers instead of waiting it out for a potential Celtics contract. Boston likely wanted to wait to see how the market looked like after the opening days of free agency. There was also a chance the Celtics were shopping one of their guards on the roster, and wanted to see how it all shook out.

The Celtics pivoted elsewhere, signing a couple minor deals in forward Oshae Brissett and guard Dalano Banton. Beverley started last season with the Lakers before being traded to the Magic at the deadline, where he got a buyout. He finished out the season with the Bulls, suiting up for 22 games and helping them to the play-in tournament.

“I didn’t want to wait,” Beverley said. “Boston, they got a lot of stuff going on their team. I didn’t want to wait to make a decision and the opportunity is not there anymore. So I had to make a quick decision.”

BUCKS: Milwaukee forward Giannis Antetokounmpo had surgery on his left knee during the offseason, but the two-time MVP should be ready for training camp, Milwaukee coach Adrian Griffin said.

Griffin said after a practice with the Bucks’ summer league team that Antetokounmpo had a “routine” procedure.

“He had a routine surgery on his left knee, and it went great,” Griffin said. “Everything went as planned, and we expect him back and ready to go in training camp.”

It’s unclear whether the surgery will prevent Antetokounmpo from playing for Greece in the World Cup, which begins Aug. 25.

MAVERICKS: Portland Trail Blazers restricted free agent Matisse Thybulle plans to sign an offer sheet with the Mavericks, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Dallas Morning News.

A 26-year-old wing, Thybulle’s two-time All-Defensive team credentials would mark a significant upgrade on the side of the ball Dallas has prioritized improving most this offseason. But the NBA’s restricted free-agency calendar and loopholes make it unclear whether Thybulle will wear a Mavericks jersey by next fall.

Opposing teams can start extending offer sheets – the NBA’s lingo for proposed contracts – to their target restricted free agents on July 6. The new collective bargaining agreement allows incumbent teams 24 hours to decide whether to match the deal and keep the player on its roster or whether to part with the restricted free agent for no extra compensation.

The Mavericks can sign Thybulle to an offer sheet up to four years, $54 million as the full non-taxpayer mid-level exception.

