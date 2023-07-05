BRUNSWICK – Christa Renate Kalke, 76, of Brunswick, passed away unexpectedly on June 28, 2023 at her home.

She was born in Germany, the daughter of Edmund and Hildagard (Webber) Kalke on Sept. 28, 1946. She spent her childhood in Rautheim Braunschweig, Germany before moving to the United States. She spent several years in Philadelphia, Pa. and moved to Brunswick, and graduating from Brunswick High School, class of 1964.

Christa worked at Regional Hospital as a cook and retiring from Hyde School. She had a passion in the kitchen. She loved working with the children every day and knew most of them by name.

Christa was a passionate person who would do anything for anybody that she cared about. She would turn her world inside out to help anyone in need. She had a heart of gold and will be missed terribly by those that loved her.

She leaves behind her sister, Evelyn L Casey and her husband Paul; a nephew, Eric P. Casey; and a grandniece, Eliza Casey; and her faithful companion, “Zubby” who sat by her until the very end.

To share your thoughts and condolences with the family, please visit http://www.desmondfuneralhomes.com.