TOPSHAM – Francisco Zamora of Topsham passed away peacefully on June 30, 2023, in Bath. Francisco was born on Oct. 10, 1941, in Dagupan City, Philippines.

He joined the U.S. Navy in 1968 and was stationed in San Diego, Pensacola, Reykjavik, and Okinawa before settling in Brunswick-Topsham in 1973. He finished his 20 years of military service on the U.S.S. Fulton.

Francisco was active in his bowling league and had a nearly perfect game with a score of 299. He was an avid movie-goer, enjoyed watching action and western films, reading action-adventure novels, and playing chess and billiards.

He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Agripina; children Rea (Tim), Mea, Zam and Dee (Marshall); grandchildren Dylan and Dominic; brother Domingo, sisters Bathsheba, Dolores, and Bernardita; and many family and friends. ﻿He iwas predeceased by his parents Arcadio and Cresencia Zamora.

He will be laid to rest at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Augusta.

