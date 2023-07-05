PORTLAND – Marie A. (Amoroso) Davis, June 29, 2023, of Birchwoods at Canco, Portland, formerly of Harvard, Mass., was raised in Cambridge, Mass. Beloved wife of Bunker L. Davis, Jr. Loving daughter of the late Joseph A. “Babe” Amoroso and the late Esther D. (D’Arrigo). Ever-devoted mother to Oliver R. Davis (Kellie J. Irving), Esther M. Davis, and Benjamin B. Davis (Amanda K. Schuman). Dearest grandmother to Eli and Dahlia Irving-Davis and Desmond and Maxwell Davis. Loving sister to Joseph A. Amoroso, Jr. (Donna), Janice T. Martin (John), and Patricia L. Amoroso (James T. McAlpine). Adoring aunt to Jeffrey Martin (Nicole), Andrea Gottschalk (Raymond), and Christina Casey (Reed). Great aunt of Taney and Sarah Martin and Alexander Gottschalk.

Visitation with family Friday, July 7 at 10 a.m. followed by funeral Mass at Holy Trinity Catholic Parish, 15 Still River Road, Harvard, Mass. at 11 a.m. Burial following Mass will be at Bellevue Cemetery, Still River Road, Harvard Mass.

In lieu of flowers,

donations may be made to:

The Harvard

Woman’s Club

PO Box 430

Harvard, MA 01451 or:

VA Bedford

Healthcare System

200 Springs Rd,

Bedford, MA 01730