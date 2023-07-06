Saco resident, Cody Lesieur, has been named to Western New England University’s Dean’s List for the Spring 2023 semester.

Select students have been named to the Spring 2023 Dean’s List at Roger Williams University. Local students include: Chris Balzano of Saco, Brad Cruver of Dayton, Max Goodwin of Biddeford, Gabriella Poulin of Saco, and Tobias Pydych of Old Orchard Beach.

The following local residents were named to Clark University’s Spring 2023 Dean’s List: Dela D. Bernard, of Saco, was named to first honors; Duncan R. Green, of Saco, was named to second honors; Molly Nguyen, of Arundel, was named to second honors; and Dariy A. Vykhodtsev, of Saco, was named to second honors.

Plymouth State University recognizes the students who have made the President’s List for the Spring 2023 semester. The following local students made the list: Isabella Kalinyak of Saco who is majoring in Chemistry and Kayleigh Smith of Saco who is majoring in English.

The University of Hartford congratulates the students who have been named to the President’s Honors List for Spring 2023. Local students who made the list include: Megan Bainbridge and Kaitlyn Walsh, both of Saco.

Saco resident, Jillian Lizotte, has been named to Western New England University’s President’s List for the Spring 2023 semester.

Mike Pinette of Saco 04072 was named to the Dean’s List at Lehigh University in the Spring 2023 semester.

The following local students have been named to the Spring 2023 President’s List at Husson University: Jacob Shaw of Arundel, is enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in accounting program; Maryse Dushime of Biddeford, Maine is enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in business and professional studies program; Joanna Ingabire of Biddeford, is enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in psychology program; Leslie Nyambo of Biddeford, is enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in nursing (BSN) program; M.B. Sloat of Biddeford, is enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in psychology program; Dylan Anderson of Dayton, is enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in video/film production program; Andrew R. Cote of Saco, is enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in elementary education program; and Brendon McDonald of Saco, is enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in communications technology with a concentration in video production program.

Emily Hamm of Saco graduated Summa Cum Laude from Lasell University with a Bachelor of Arts in English.