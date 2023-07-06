PORTLAND – Anita Balzano, 95, of Portland passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Saturday, July 1, 2023 at the Gosnell House in Scarborough.

She was born Sept. 1, 1927 in Portland, the daughter of Frank and Victoria (Cardilli) Quinto.

Anita worked many interesting jobs starting at a young age which include a seamstress, a welder, a waitress, and finally finding her niche with the Portland Public School Department from which she retired.

She was a communicant of St. Peter’s Catholic Parish and enjoyed socializing each year at the annual Bazaar.

She enjoyed crocheting and made NINI blankets for all of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Anita also enjoyed traveling with the love of her life, her husband Tony. She liked to test her luck with card games, poker being a favorite, and enjoyed many hours at near and far casinos.

Anita is survived by her son, Anthony “Tony” Balzano, Jr. and wife Jennifer, four daughters, Lillian Balzano Caiazzo, Victoria Balzano Shamos, Janice Balzano Crotty and husband David and Francesca Balzano; 15 grandchildren, Eugene Caiazzo, III, Erin Caiazzo, Michael Caiazzo and wife Jean, Michele Balzano, Heather Boisvert and husband Richard, DJ Balzano and wife Natasha, Stacy Strole and husband Jean-Marcus, BJ Melvin and wife Leah, Johnny Miranda, Regina DeVirgilio and husband William, Brianna Bresee and husband Donald, Julianne Stepanovsky and husband Kyle, Angela Balzano Gowen and husband Nick, Anthony Balzano, III and Catherine Balzano; 18 great-grandchildren; as well as several nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her beloved dog, Cici.

She was predeceased by her husband, Anthony Balzano, Sr.; a daughter, Julie Christine Balzano as an infant; a sister, Mary Conicelli and brothers Joseph Quinto and Donald Cartonio.

Visitation will be 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Saturday, July 8 at Jones, Rich, and Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 8 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 72 Federal St., Portland with a burial following at Calvary Cemetery in South Portland.

Online condolences may be shared with her family at http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her name to the

Gosnell Memorial Hospice House,

11 Hunnewell Rd.,

Scarborough, ME 04074