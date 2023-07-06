HOLLIS – Carol I. Kuschke, 70, of Landry Drive passed away Monday July 3, 2023, at Avita in Wells.

She was born in Presque Isle, Aug. 25, 1952, the daughter of Robert and Bette Wolverton Everett. Carol graduated from local schools and then graduated as a medical secretary from Westbrook College.

She and her family moved to California, then to Connecticut and then back to Maine. Carol worked in claims for UNUM since 1992.

She enjoyed making quilts, stamping, making lamp shades and lace curtains. Carol also enjoyed spending time at the family place at Prouts Neck. She specially enjoyed spending time with her family and grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband, David Kuschke of Hollis; a son, Joel Kuschke of Gorham, a daughter, Megan Wiedler of Williston, Vt. and her husband Steve; a brother, Steve Everett of Cumberland Foreside; and two grandchildren, Olivia and Stephen.

A memorial service will be held Saturday July 15 at 11 a.m. at Second Parish Orthodox Presbyterian Church in Scarborough, 368 Gorham Rd., Scarborough. Reception to follow at the church.

Dennett, Craig and Pate Funeral Home 13 Portland Rd., Buxton are entrusted with her services. Condolences may be post to http://www.dcpate.com

Memorial donations may be made in her memory to

Maine Alzheimer’s Association

383 U.S. Route 1,

Scarborough, ME 04074