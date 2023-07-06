CUMBERLAND CENTER – Glen Allan Hutchins, a long-time resident of Cumberland Center, died peacefully in Englewood Cliffs, N.J. on June 28, 2023, at the age of 91, with family members at his side.

Glen was born in Portland on Nov. 9, 1931. Glen was a graduate of Greely Institute in Cumberland Center and the University of Maine at Orono. In 1950, Glen married Virginia Packard, a life-long resident of Cumberland Center. Together they started a family in a house they purchased even before they married. He and his wife, Virginia, who passed away in January of 2010, resided in Cumberland throughout their long and loving marriage.

After graduating from the University of Maine, Glen went on to teach economics and history at Yarmouth and Greely High School. Glen also coached baseball, softball, tennis, basketball and most notably, soccer, at North Yarmouth Academy, Yarmouth, Greely and Cheverus. During his coaching career, Glen won multiple state championships in girls basketball and boys soccer, which earned him numerous “coach of the year” honors. In recognition of his years of success and contributions made to the game of high school soccer, Glen was elected into the Maine State Hall of Fame on May 21, 2017.

Though Glen had one the most illustrious high school athletic careers on record, he was most proud in the number of students he was able to influence over the years as they entered adulthood. Glen was especially proud of his work while employed at the Barbara Bush Center at the Maine Medical Center where he taught and tutored students forced to deal with life threatening medical issues.

Glen is survived by a son, Kyle and his wife Rita Marie, a son, Jay and his wife Rowena, a daughter, Geraldine; as well as four grandchildren, Sarah and her husband Andrew and great-grandson Drew; Jeanette and her husband Will, Trent Jay and Chase.

A celebration of Glen’s life will be held in Maine in the Spring of 2024 at a time and place to be determined.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous