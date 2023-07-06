Join the Scarborough Land Trust on the evening of Saturday, July 15, at Pleasant Hill Preserve to talk about Maine’s bat populations, their conservation status, and myths about these creatures. Participants may also see the bats begin to feed for the night. Participants ages 12 and older are welcome.

Registration is required for this event. For tickets and more information, visit the Events page at ScarboroughLandTrust.org. Contact Henry Gustavson at [email protected] with any questions.

For more information about the Scarborough Land Trust and how to become a supporter, visit www.scarboroughlandtrust.org

or call (207) 289-1199