The Scarborough Public Library is asking residents to contribute video clips for a farewell video for Director Nancy Crowell, who is retiring after 25 years with the library.

Anyone is welcome to submit a brief recording at tinyurl.com/5a9axans. Participants may also have their videos recorded at the library at 48 Gorham Road Friday, July 7, between 10 a.m. and noon.

Those who can’t attend that recording session but still need help are encouraged to contact Elsa Rowe at [email protected] or call 396-6279 to schedule an appointment. The deadline to submit a video is Sept. 1.

