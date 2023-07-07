Summer in Maine is a great time to start a walking habit. A walk can allow you to relax and regroup after work or to connect with your neighborhood, friends, or family. There is no fancy equipment needed — just a comfortable pair of shoes. It’s a low-impact way to get exercise and enjoy the outdoors.

It’s widely recognized that regular walking can improve your physical health and wellbeing. If you’ve been inactive, start walking in small increments. Increase the length and pace of your walks gradually over time. If you’ve got any health concerns about walking, reach out to your health care provider.

Suggestions for local walking:

• Check out local trails. In our area, land trusts and local recreation departments offer a multitude of trails for a wide range of abilities. To find a place to walk nearby, Get Active Southern Midcoast is a great resource: getactivesouthernmidcoast.org/summer-activities.

• Run errands on foot. If you live close to a retail area or downtown, trying walking to return your library book or pick up a few groceries. You can get some exercise and help the planet at the same time.

• Walk with a doc. Join health care providers for lunchtime walks on most weekdays during warmer months. All are invited. For more information, look under General Health & Wellness at www.midcoasthealth.com/wellness/classes.

• Learn some history while you stroll. The Pejepscot History Center maintains a list of local self-guided walking tours at pejepscothistorical.org/education/walking-tours. Other local walking tours are available for a fee.

• For some entertainment, enjoy a podcast or audiobook on your walk. Libraries in Bath, Brunswick, Freeport and Topsham offer free audiobooks to check out via cloudLibrary. Download the app, enter your library card information, and choose an available book. Make sure to keep the volume low enough so you can hear what’s happening around you.

• Instead of a coffee date, invite a friend for a walk. Opt for a quiet street or path to allow you to concentrate or your conversation and not worry about traffic.

When walking near traffic, here are some suggestions for staying safe:

• Be alert: Look around frequently and listen for motor vehicles, bicycles and other pedestrians.

• Be seen, day or night: Wearing bright colors will make you more visible. At night, use a flashlight and don reflective gear.

• Use sidewalks: If there is no sidewalk, walk on the left side of the road facing traffic.

• Cross roads with care: Cross at a crosswalk when available. If at a traffic light, wait for the “WALK” sign. Never assume a crosswalk or intersection is safe until cars have stopped in ALL lanes and you make eye contact with the drivers. Before crossing a road, stop, look left, look right and then look left again.

• Walk safe routes with children: Take walks with your kids around your neighborhood. Show them the safest routes and how to navigate any difficult spots.

• For more information about pedestrian safety, visit maine.gov/mdot/bikeped/bikepedsafety.

Contact your local bicycle and pedestrian committee if you have questions about walking or ideas to enhance it in your community.

Kathy Thorson is a co-chair of the Brunswick Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee.

