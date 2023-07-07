Gov. Janet Mills signed a bill from Sen. Stacy Brenner, D-Scarborough, into law on June 26. LD 1749, “An Act to Establish the Physical Therapy Licensure Compact,” would allow licensed physical therapists in Maine to practice out of state by entering the Physical Therapy Licensure Compact.

The Physical Therapy Compact is an agreement between participating states to expand access to physical therapy services by allowing physical therapy providers to work across state lines. Without the Compact, physical therapy practice licenses apply only within the state that they were issued. Under these licenses, physical therapists are unable to practice in other states. The Compact allows physical therapists to provide services for patients out of state, while maintaining a standard quality of care.

“Passing this legislation will improve accessibility of physical therapy services to Mainers statewide, especially for our rural communities,” said Sen. Brenner. “As of now, physical therapists are relegated to practicing in Maine only. Even if they practice close to New Hampshire, they cannot treat patients a short distance away because of the state border. Joining the PT compact expands access to these essential services for patients. I’m grateful to Gov. Mills for her support in enacting this legislation to improve our health care system.”

LD 1749 will grant Maine-licensed physical therapy providers Compact privileges, including the ability to practice out-of-state. This bill from Sen. Brenner is a companion bill to LD 1453, “An Act to Amend the Physical Therapist Practice Laws,” which amends Maine’s laws to match the standards set by the Office of Professions and Occupations (OPOR). LD 1453 will make Maine eligible to join the Compact and LD 1749 would induct Maine into the Compact. Both bills have been unanimously enacted by the Maine Senate.

The Physical Therapy Compact was officially established in April 2017. Since then, 29 states have implemented the program and are issuing Compact practice privileges, including New Hampshire. Every New England state has introduced Physical Therapy Compact legislation. Only five states in the U.S. have taken no action so far.

These bills will go into effect 90 days after the Legislature adjourns sine die.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »