I am writing to express our deep gratitude for the help and support the Maine community has given me and my family as an immigrant.
Thanks to this wonderful community of Americans, we were able to benefit from dignified and respectful reception, legal and social protection, access to health, education and training, as well as assistance in professional integration and civic participation.
The action of many people was decisive in allowing us to rebuild our lives. We are so grateful for this country that has opened its doors to all of us and offered us opportunities for personal and collective development.
We appreciate your professionalism and kindness toward us and wish to express our appreciation and respect. To all Mainers, please accept the expression of our sincere gratitude and above all our admiration. We assure you of our recognition and respect.
Edouard Ekoga Assa
Freeport
