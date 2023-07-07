The Press Herald recently featured an in-depth story delving into the tortured background of Marcel Lagrange, a mentally ill young man with a history of criminal violence and erratic behavior (“Accused Westbrook shooter made online threats hours before double homicide,” June 23).

Lagrange is accused of shooting and killing two strangers, Brittney Cockrell and Michael Hayter, in front of their two children in a parking lot in Westbrook on Monday, June 19.

The June 23 story goes into some depth about Lagrange’s prior violent and bizarre actions, including social media postings displaying a handgun and threats to shoot individuals who angered him. Conspicuously omitted from the reportage, however, is any mention of how Lagrange obtained the gun, and how a person with his criminal record and psychological profile was permitted to keep it. Nor is there any mention of the source of the gun in the original June 21 Press Herald report on the killing. In my experience, this is not the first time that local news reporting has failed to follow up on the source of the weapons used in various Maine shootings.

Gun violence carnage in Maine and the U.S. is one of the most important social issues of our time. How are we going to find ways to prevent persons like Marcel Lagrange from having access to lethal weapons unless we are informed by our media of how they are able to obtain and retain them at the present time?

Peter Murray

Portland

