Most Democrats and independents, except for a handful, along with the Bangor Daily News, support safe consumption sites. But there are people in the Bangor City Council, Bangor legislative delegation and the governorship who are opposing or blocking L.D. 1364 – safe consumption sites.

Bangor’s state senator made a floor speech in which he stated that “these people need consequences for their use.” This is one of the arguments they’re using to oppose this bill. What that does is continue the stigma and cycle of shame, disconnection and trepidation, which are three of the main drivers of addiction.

Safe consumption sites counter these destructive emotions by starting to heal the shame and disconnection with society, as well as the trepidation they experience on a daily basis. It makes them human again. This gives them a fighting chance to beat their addiction and live. By continuing to treat people with substance use disorder as criminals, nothing will change.

L.D. 1364 has a new proposal, as it was defeated in the Maine Senate. The Legislature wants a study done of safe consumption sites to see if they are viable for Maine. I see that as another way to stall the inevitable and to cost taxpayers more funds to pay consultants to give their opinion of these safe consumption sites. Unfortunately, we don’t always take their advice and still pay them.

Shame can’t survive the light.

Brent Hawkes

Bangor

