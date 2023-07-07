According to Feeding America, one in seven Maine children suffers from food insecurity. Maine Equal Justice estimates that over 70,000 Mainers (5.3%) live in “deep” or “extreme” poverty – or with an income below 50% of the poverty level. Additionally, over 35,000 Maine children live in poverty – an estimated 14% of the state’s children.

As Mainers endure economic hardships, Portland officials are seeking to spend $8 million of taxpayer funds to house alleged asylum seekers in struggling Maine communities. Democratic Rep. Jared Golden prioritized $37 billion in defense spending. To be fair, the entire bipartisan Maine congressional delegation has fought to ensure that Ukraine receives virtually perpetual funding at the behest of overburdened taxpayers.

Homelessness, hunger and poverty among Maine citizens should be the key concerns for Maine elected officials. Until those crises are solved, absolutely no taxpayer funds should be assigned for resettlement, asylum and foreign aid. Put Mainers first!

Benjamin Holmes

Peaks Island

