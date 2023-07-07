NEW YORK — Nestor Cortes won’t return to the New York Yankees until August at the earliest.

The 28-year-old left-hander was transferred to the 60-day injured list on Friday. Sidelined by rotator cuff inflammation, the 2022 All-Star is eligible to be activated on Aug. 4.

Cortes last pitched on May 30 and is 5-2 with a 5.16 ERA in 11 starts. He is expected to throw to hitters Sunday and then again at the Yankees’ complex in Tampa, Florida, on July 13.

New York activated left-hander Carlos Rodón from the 60-day IL before Friday’s series opener against the Cubs, and he was to make his Yankees debut. Signed to a $162 million, six-year contract, Rodón had been sidelined since spring training by a strained left forearm and bad back.

New York placed infielder/outfielder Jake Bauers on the 10-day injured list because of a bruised left rotator cuff, a move retroactive to Thursday. Infielder-outfielder Franchy Cordero was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

ALL-STARS: Texas will become the first team in 47 years to have five position players start in the All-Star Game after the Rangers’ Adolis García and the Baltimore Orioles’ Austin Hays were picked to join the American League lineup as injury replacements.

The pair take over from the New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge and the Los Angeles Angels’ Mike Trout.

García joins Rangers catcher Jonah Heim, second baseman Marcus Semien, shortstop Corey Seager and third baseman Josh Jung in the AL lineup for Tuesday’s game at Seattle. The non-Rangers are Tampa Bay first baseman Yandy Díaz and outfielder Randy Arozarena, Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani and Hays.

The only other teams with five position players to start the All-Star Game were the 1939 Yankees and the 1956, 1957 and 1976 Reds.

Judge hasn’t played since tearing a ligament in his right big toe on June 3 while crashing into a fence while making a catch at Dodger Stadium. Trout broke his left wrist fouling off a pitch on Monday and had surgery Wednesday.

MARLINS: Miami is sending Eury Pérez back to the minor leagues after an impressive two-month stint in the majors.

The 20-year-old Pérez debuted in May as Miami’s youngest starting pitcher ever. Over 11 starts, the right-hander had a 5-3 record with a 2.36 ERA and 61 strikeouts.

Pérez struck out six, allowed three hits and one run in his first MLB win – a 5-3 victory over Washington on May 18. He had one poor outing against Atlanta on July 1, lasting one-third of an inning, giving up six runs and seven hits in an eventual 7-0 loss.

General Manager Kim Ng said Friday that with the starting rotation getting healthy — some are expected back from the injured list in the next week or so – optioning Pérez back to Double-A Pensacola gives the team a chance to rest him.

ATHLETICS: Owners of teams in two of the Oakland Athletics’ former cities will help evaluate whether the franchise should move to Las Vegas.

Philadelphia Phillies Chief Executive Officer John Middleton and Kansas City Royals CEO John Sherman will serve on Major League Baseball’s relocation committee, a person familiar with their appointment told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because no announcement was made.

They join Milwaukee Brewers chairman Mark Attanasio, picked last month by baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred to chair the relocation committee. That group will evaluate the team’s application, define the new operating territory and television territory, then make a recommendation to Manfred and the eight-man executive council. The council formulates a recommendation to all 30 clubs, which must approve the move by at least three-quarters vote.

There has been no announced timetable for MLB to consider a relocation.

CARDINALS: St. Louis placed infielder/outfielder Tommy Edman on the 10-day injured list with right wrist inflammation before its game against the Chicago White Sox and recalled infielder José Fermín from Triple-A Memphis.

The switch-hitting Edman is batting .239 with seven home runs, 29 RBI and a team-leading 14 stolen bases. The NL Gold Glove winner at second base in 2021, Edman has played second, shortstop, center field and right field this season.

TIGERS: Detroit activated outfielder Akil Baddoo and pitcher Alex Faedo from the injured list ahead of their series against the Toronto Blue Jays.

The team has recently welcomed back several key players to the lineup.

Left-handed pitcher Tarik Skubal (elbow) made his season debut on Tuesday, pitching four hitless innings, while lefty Eduardo Rodriguez (finger) returned from a five-week absence on Wednesday.

