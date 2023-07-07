Scarborough Community Services is hosting a month of events this July in celebration of National Parks and Recreation Month, something the town has done since 2019. This year’s theme is “Where Community Grows.” Scarborough partnered with Martin’s Point Health Care to offer the events to the community.

Events include Zumba, a cornhole tournament, yoga, trails, competitions, fishing, a block party, and much more. Various instructors and organizations are participating in the events such as the Scarborough Land Trust.

“We have an Events and Operations team here at Community Services and we start the planning process pretty early on, probably in January,” said Nicole Hall, operations and events manager at Scarborough Community Services. “So when snow’s flying, we’re thinking about what can we do when it’s warm outside. A lot of the same instructors come back to us year to year, but then over the years we figure out which ones were more popular, what are people wanting to see more of, and so it shifts a little bit. So this year, there are a lot more family-focused activities, versus in years past there were a lot more adult fitness programs. So we kept the popular ones of those and then branched out in different directions this year to see if we can drum up more interest.”

Almost all of the events are free, with the exception of a few that have registration fees, such as the Cornhole Tournament and the Barbie Party.

“(The activities) are possible only because we get a co-sponsor for the event,” Hall said. “So Martin’s Point Healthcare is actually helping us carry the financial burden of this event since its inception in Scarborough. Without their support, it wouldn’t be quite as full of a schedule as it has been these last few years.”

