The author of a recent column (Maine Voices, June 26) advocated for scientists and engineers to lead the fight against climate change, and while it’s true that we need technology to help, we can’t stop there.

No one should doubt at this point that climate change is upon us. The beginning of July has seen blistering temperatures, breaking the record for the hottest day for the planet on July 3 – and then breaking it again on July 4.

And, while technology can help us end our reliance on fossil fuels, we also can’t let up the pressure on governments. We need them to support improvements to the electrical grid so we can make use of renewable energy; allow solar farms and wind turbines to go up; offer incentives for newer technologies that not everyone can afford, and more.

So, I say we need all of us to take part in the fight against climate change. Some may do that more directly, but those of us who don’t work in those fields also have an important role to play.

We need to vote for those who believe climate change is real and are willing to act on that. And we need to remind all our elected officials that this is important to us, their constituents.

Climate change is here and now, not in some far-off future. Let us all do what we can to work together, no matter our backgrounds or professions, to give future generations a fighting chance of having a livable planet.

Erica L. Bartlett

Portland

