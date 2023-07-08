July 5 front-page articles about a fading regional theater’s revival and people tired of the rainy summer. And on Page A2, an article about, God forbid, the Barbie movie being banned in Vietnam.
What do they all have in common? Your editorial staff seemingly found them more newsworthy than an article about Monday’s average worldwide temperature being the hottest ever recorded. One line at the top of the front page referred readers to a story that was afforded a meager four paragraphs and tucked away on Page A3. Really?
Gary Massanek
Topsham
