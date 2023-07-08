Over two weeks ago, I contacted Sen. Angus King’s office, along with the office of Sen. Susan Collins and Rep. Chellie Pingree’s office, and asked a simple question: Who (specifically) authorized the use of U.S. government assets in the ill-fated rescue attempt of the submersible Titan? I have yet to hear a peep out of any one of the three.
On Sen. King’s automatic reply, it states: “I place great emphasis on making sure each message I receive is reviewed, responded to, and used to inform my work in Washington.” I have contacted his office twice.
Do any of these three lawmakers like being ignored? I doubt it. I don’t like it, either.
Daniel Milligan
Portland
