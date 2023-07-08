DETROIT — Matt Manning wasn’t upset about being pulled while pitching a no-hitter.

He said he didn’t even realize it until someone told him in the dugout.

“I had no idea,” he said. “I was like, ‘well, dang,’”

By the time the game was over, everyone at Comerica Park knew what Manning and relievers Jason Foley and Alex Lange had achieved.

Foley and Lange finished what Manning started, and the Tigers no-hit the Toronto Blue Jays in a 2-0 win on Saturday.

Manning (3-1) pitched 6 2/3 innings and Foley got four straight outs.

Lange, the Tigers closer, came in for the ninth and struck out Bo Bichette on three pitches. Brandon Belt lined out to center field, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. grounded out to third on an 0-2 pitch.

The ninth no-hitter in franchise history! pic.twitter.com/pmYNvUME5N — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) July 8, 2023

It was the ninth no-hitter in Tigers history and the first combined one. It was the first no-hitter for the franchise since Spencer Turnbull no-hit the Seattle Mariners on May 18, 2021. It was Detroit’s second against the Blue Jays – Justin Verlander did it in Toronto on May 7, 2011.

Verlander also pitched the most recent no-hitter against the Blue Jays, doing it for Houston on Sept. 1, 2019.

It’s second no-hitter in the majors this season after Domingo Germán’s perfect game for the New York Yankees at Oakland on June 28 and it’s the majors’ first combined no-hitter since three Houston Astros pitchers shut down the Yankees in June 2022.

The Tigers celebrated at the mound with Manning and Foley joining the crowd.

“How about that, Detroit?” Lange yelled to the crowd while being interviewed on the field with Manning, Foley and catcher Eric Haase. “Thank you for sitting through the rain to cheer for us.”

Manning was replaced after walking Cavan Biggio with two outs in the seventh. He walked three batters and hit one while striking out five. He threw 91 pitches.

“He was laboring a ton,” Tigers Manager A.J. Hinch said. “I almost took him out after the fifth and after the sixth. I sent him out for the seventh, but once a runner gets on, we have to worry about winning the game.”

Foley retired Whit Merrifield in the seventh before pitching a perfect eighth.

“I thought Matty was going to keep going, but I got in there and tried to throw strikes,” he said. “This is pretty awesome — I couldn’t ask for two better guys to do this with.”

ORIOLES 6, TWINS 2: The Orioles got all their offense in one inning, Tyler Wells threw six solid innings for a win in Minneapolis.

Adam Frazier had two RBI for Baltimore, which had all its hits and runs in the second inning en route to its fourth straight win.

Donovan Solano had three doubles for the Twins.

INTERLEAGUE

YANKEES 6, CUBS 3: Giancarlo Stanton hit a mammoth homer in the first inning and added a two-run homer after a video review in the fifth and New York won at home.

Josh Donaldson hit his 10th homer and Harrison Bader hit a two-run double as the Yankees avoided their third four-game losing streak this year.

After being held to two singles in Friday’s series opener, the Yankees improved to 14-16 since losing Aaron Judge to a torn ligament in his right big toe on June 3.

Gerrit Cole (9-2) allowed a two-run homer to former Yankee Mike Tauchman on his final batter and allowed three runs and five hits in 7 1/3 innings. He improved to 8-0 this season following a New York loss.

CARDINALS 3, WHITE SOX 0: Miles Mikolas pitched seven efficient innings, Jordan Walker homered and St. Louis won in Chicago.

Mikolas allowed four hits – all singles – in his first win since May 30. The 34-year-old right-hander struck out six and walked none, throwing 71 of his 95 pitches for strikes.

Mikolas (5-5), a two-time All-Star, was 0-4 with a 6.00 ERA in his previous six starts.

NOTES

ALL-STAR GAME: The New York Mets’ Kodai Senga, San Francisco’s Alex Cobb, Philadelphia’s Craig Kimbrel and Milwaukee’s Corbin Burnes were added to the National League All-Star roster as replacements for pitchers who will be inactive for Tuesday’s game.

Minnesota’s Pablo López joined the American League roster on Saturday and becomes an All-Star along with the player he was traded for last winter, Miami second baseman Luis Arraez.

Atlanta’s Bruce Elder and Spencer Strider won’t pitch in the game, along with the Chicago Cubs’ Marcus Stroman and Milwaukee’s Devin Williams.

CUBS: Chicago placed Dansby Swanson on the 10-day injured list because of a bruised left foot and anticipate it will be a short absence for their All-Star shortstop.

The move is retroactive to Thursday, a day after Swanson left in the seventh inning of Chicago’s 4-3 win at Milwaukee and he is eligible to return July 16 when the Cubs host the Red Sox.

TIGERS: Detroit activated outfielder Riley Greene from the injured list. Greene, who was sidelined since May 31 with a stress reaction in his left fibula, led the team in most offensive categories before the injury. The Tigers also activated pitcher Beau Brieske (elbow) from the 60-day injured list. He went 3-6 with a 4.19 ERA in 15 starts last season, but will pitch out of the bullpen at this point.

Detroit optioned pitcher Alex Faedo to Triple-A Toledo after he gave up seven runs in Friday’s 12-2 loss to the Blue Jays. The Tigers also designated infielder Jonathan Schoop for assignment to make room for Greene on the active roster and Brieske on the 40-man roster. The 31-year-old is hitting .213 with no home runs in 55 games this season.

