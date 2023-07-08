MANCHESTER – David Shorey Silsby died peacefully at MaineGeneral Medical Center in Augusta on July 4, 2023.

David was born May 14, 1930 in Bangor, son of Dr. Samuel S. Silsby and Ella Shorey Silsby. He was the third of five children, brothers Samuel S. Silsby, Jr., James A. Silsby, Carl T. Silsby and Paul S. Silsby, all now deceased.

He grew up in Bangor, graduated from Bangor High School, attended Maine Central Institute, University of Maine, Portland Junior College and earned his law degree from Portland School of Law in 1958, now University of Maine School of Law.

In 1958, he met the love of his life, Eleanor Bragg Eames Guild, in Bangor, whom he married in 1959, becoming father to her two young children. Together they loved and raised their five children, who went on to bless them with 12 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

In 1966, after working in the private sector for several years, Dave and Ellie moved the family to Augusta to begin his career as a Legislative Officer for the State of Maine, first as Assistant Director of Legislative Research, then becoming Director in 1974, a position that was later renamed Revisor of Statutes. He stepped down as Revisor in 1989 and became Director of the newly formed State House and Capitol Park Commission, tapping his innate creative ability as he worked toward the restoration of the State Capitol and its grounds. He also served on the Supreme Judicial Court Planning and Design Commission, and was a member of the State Capitol Master Plan Committee. He was a man of great vision, with a deep appreciation of history, who made many contributions to State Government and his beloved State of Maine over his 25-year career.

In 1991, Dave retired from State service and turned his self-taught love of watercolor painting into a business, culminating in him being accepted into the Copley Society of Art. His paintings hang in many private homes and public collections throughout the State of Maine and Florida. In addition to art, he took great pride in landscaping his gardens, and in his 1929 Ford Model A Roadster, named “Buttercup” by the Manchester Elementary School children. That yellow and black car provided many years of enjoyment to Dave and Ellie, as well as to grandchildren who loved riding in the rumble seat at various parades or going for ice cream.

Dave’s devotion to and support of family was evident – from building ice skating rinks to snow sculptures and lemonade stands, arranging fishing derbies at camp, attending baseball and basketball games, cross country and track meets, assisting in endless school projects and scout badges – to mention just a few. During retirement for the next 24 years, he and Ellie attended nearly every grandchild’s sporting event, from T-ball to basketball, baseball, softball, soccer, field hockey, lacrosse, swimming, tennis, dance recitals and more school projects and plays. If a child or grandchild needed any help, he was always there and could provide whatever was needed from his magical cellar.

Dave is survived by and will be greatly missed by his wife of 64 years, Ellie; daughter, Karen G. Bryant of Quincy, Mass., sons Donald E. Guild (Suzanne) of Manchester, David S. Silsby, Jr. (Janet) of Manchester, Robert E. Silsby (Jana) of Sudbury, Mass., Andrew E. Silsby (Theresa) of Winthrop; grandchildren, Adam M. Bryant (Karen), Jennifer B. LaCourse (Steven), Emily J. Guild, Cameron D. Guild (Amanda), Jessica L. Silsby-Digmann (Dustin), Joshua D. Silsby, Devon G. Silsby, Keaton G. Silsby, Nathan W. Silsby (Steffany), Abby W. Silsby (Cliff), Molly W. Silsby, step-grandson, Rylan Arbour; great-grandchildren, Olivia and Caitlin LaCourse, Hunter and Mason Digmann, Austin and Carter Bryant.

The family would like to thank all of Dave’s caregivers at Oak Grove Center in Waterville and MaineGeneral Medical Center in Augusta for their expert and very compassionate care.

Visiting hours will be at Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta, on Wednesday, July 26 from 4 to 6 p.m. A celebration of life service will be held at South Parish Congregational Church, 9 Church St., Augusta, on Thursday, July 27 at 1 p.m. Burial will be at a later date in Forest Grove Cemetery, Augusta.

Condolences, stories and photos may be shared at http://www.plummerfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to organizations Dave had great fondness for:

MaineGeneral Medical Center or Harold Alfond Center for Cancer Care, MaineGeneral Health Office of Philanthropy,

P.O. Box 828,

Waterville, ME 04903, or

Arthritis Foundation – Maine,

1355 Peachtree St., Suite 600,

Atlanta, GA, 30309

