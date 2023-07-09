PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. — Allisen Corpuz became the first American in 20 years to make the U.S. Women’s Open her first LPGA Tour title, closing with a 3-under 69 on Sunday and handling her historic moment at Pebble Beach as if she had been there before.

Corpuz, a 25-year-old from Hawaii, pulled away with a big par putt and back-to-back birdies on the back nine to enjoy the most scenic walk in golf up the 18th fairway, the Pacific Ocean on her left and her place secured as the first U.S. Women’s Open champion at Pebble Beach.

She won by three shots over Charley Hull (66) and Jiyai Shin (68) and claimed the $2 million prize – the richest ever for an LPGA major champion.

Corpuz was so calm and cool on the grandest stage in women’s golf, regardless of the shot or the circumstances, until reality hit as she walked toward the 18th green with a three-shot lead in hand. She wiped away tears with her Aloha-print towel when it was over.

Hilary Lunke in 2003 at Pumpkin Ridge was the last American to get her first win at the U.S. Women’s Open, that one in a three-way Monday playoff.

Corpuz never gave anyone much of a chance. Nasa Hataoka lost her one-shot lead on the opening hole when Corpuz hit her approach to 5 feet for birdie, and the 24-year-old from Japan dropped too many shots down the home stretch.

Corpuz, who finished at 9-under 279, was the only player to break par all four days.

PGA: Sepp Straka won the John Deere Classic at Silvis, Illinois, with a final-round 9-under 62 that could have been much better, making double bogey on the final hole but taking the title by two shots when Brendon Todd and Alex Smalley were unable to catch him.

The 30-year-old Austrian teed off an hour ahead of the final group, started birdie-eagle, made four more birdies on the front nine, than ran off four birdies in a row from 11 through 14.

At that point, Straka was 11 under for the day and 23 under for the tournament, needing to play the final four holes in 1 under to shoot 59. He made routine pars on Nos. 15 and 16 and failed to get up-and-down from a greenside bunker on the par-5 17th, missing a 9-footer for birdie. On the par-4 18th, he hooked his approach from 181 yards into the pond next to the green, leading to a double bogey and a 21-under 263 total.

LIV: British Open champion Cameron Smith held on for his first victory this year, closing with a 3-under 68 to win LIV Golf-London by one shot over Patrick Reed and Marc Leishman.

Smith led Reed (65) by six shots at the turn before the American made six birdies on the back nine. Smith finished at 15-under 198.

EUROPEAN TOUR: Rasmus Hojgaard overturned a six-shot deficit and beat Nacho Elvira in a playoff to become the first home winner of the Made in HimmerLand tournament in Farso, Denmark.

Elvira hit his second shot out of bounds on the sixth extra hole to effectively gift a fourth European tour title to 22-year-old Hojgaard, who surged through the field with a 6-under 64.

Scotland’s Richie Ramsay (69) finished third, a stroke behind Hojgaard and Elvira.