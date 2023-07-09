Bonnie Tallagnon’s letter in the June 25 Maine Sunday Telegram needs to go one step further (“For improved road safety, keep headlights on at all times”). All vehicle driving lights need to be on during the day. Many well-meaning drivers turn daytime running lights on but have no idea that this often does not turn on taillights.
Please, please turn on full lights. Drivers who pay attention know that you can see an oncoming vehicle quicker if headlights are on. Another factor is the color of the vehicle; gray on gray, for example, blends into the tar in shaded areas. I preach these facts whenever possible. Spread the word.
Teresa Winter
Richmond
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.