Bonnie Tallagnon’s letter in the June 25 Maine Sunday Telegram needs to go one step further (“For improved road safety, keep headlights on at all times”). All vehicle driving lights need to be on during the day. Many well-meaning drivers turn daytime running lights on but have no idea that this often does not turn on taillights.

Please, please turn on full lights. Drivers who pay attention know that you can see an oncoming vehicle quicker if headlights are on. Another factor is the color of the vehicle; gray on gray, for example, blends into the tar in shaded areas. I preach these facts whenever possible. Spread the word.

Teresa Winter

Richmond

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: