Having gun control laws will not prevent all gun tragedies, as in the case of Joseph Eaton, but gun control will certainly slow down our nation’s gun-violence insanity. However, Sen. Matt Harrington seems to think otherwise (“Commentary: Drumbeat of gun control outrage is hysterical, reckless,” July 2).

I’d like Sen. Harrington to name me a law that does not get broken. Does he now want to eliminate all laws because some people break them? Unlimited speed limits on the highway? Laws against stealing? Laws against drunken driving? Does he think we should eliminate prescription drug laws since some people steal and deal drugs on the black market anyway?

Our nation’s level of gun violence far exceeds that of any other nation, and we need solutions. Gun control works wherever it is enforced (not perfectly), and our country needs to take this brave step to reduce our national tragedy.

Richard Hackel

Chebeague Island

