Self-reliance (“my body, my decision”), self-respect (with the privacy between myself and my physician) and self-indulgence (promiscuity without consequences). The exploitation of the “cult of self” has finally reached its zenith with the passage of L.D. 1619.

In Government 101, we learn that law is necessary to curb the freedoms (excesses, really) of humanity. The law (as we have seen time and again) can also corrupt the people. A small group of powerful lobbyists from Planned Parenthood, fearful that L.D. 1619 did not have enough votes to pass, usurped this fundamental tenet of government.

Defining abortion under the guise of health care has always been a polemical dilemma for a culture seduced by the ruse of self-satisfaction and self-fulfillment, both easily exploited by politicians. Concepts like “personal responsibility” presuppose definitions by objective criteria; moral and ethical standards. Groups like Planned Parenthood cannot afford a society that possesses a moral compass. They thrive in a society of moral ambiguity and self-indulgence.

Michael Karnas

Brewer

