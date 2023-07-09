During the debate on and passage of L.D. 1619, some legislators suggested the bill should restrict who can access abortion care later in pregnancy. Restricting abortion access at any point in time is detrimental to the individual seeking that care.

People have abortions later in pregnancy for many different reasons: fetal anomalies, health risks, changes in life circumstances or barriers to getting care earlier. After the Dobbs decision, clinics throughout the country closed, making finding an appointment for an abortion even harder than it used to, making more people wait longer and later into pregnancy to get the care they need.

The amendments to L.D. 1619 proposed by some legislators would have denied people needed care. Being denied an abortion can be detrimental to an individual’s physical and mental health. Here in Maine, we have heard stories from people who have said that having an abortion later in pregnancy saved their lives.

The reasons for seeking abortion are as individual as the people who seek it. Mainers deserve the freedom to make their own decisions about their own future. People who have abortions later in pregnancy deserve support, care and dignity. I am thankful to every legislator who supported this bill.

Brianna Keefe-Oates

Portland

